10About Town Things to Do: Aug. 3 to Aug. 9

Here are some events taking place in East Tennessee from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Wednesday, Aug. 9.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

Hi-Wire Brewing is hosting an Adult Spelling Bee. The event begins at 7 p.m. and participants must be 21 or older.

The World's Longest Yardsale, the 127 Yard Sale, begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. In East Tennessee, vendors will set up their goods along Highway 127 in Fentress and Cumberland counties, and the event stretches 690 miles along the highway from Michigan to Alabama! You can find a map of vendors here.

Friday

Scruffy's Cafe is hosting Crochet Night with Kitties. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, an instructor will be there to guide you from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and you can buy them here.

Learn all about the birds you see in your backyard at Ijams Nature Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Bird expert Stephen Lyn Bales will discuss how certain common birds have adapted to better survive in their worlds. Tickets are $12 and you can buy them here.

Saturday

The Knoxville Area Urban League's annual Shoes for School event is happening from 9 a.m. to noon at Caswell Park. This annual event provides new shoes and school supplies for area children.

Muse Knoxville and the Tennessee Theatre are hosting S.T.E.A.M. On Stage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take a kid-friendly, self-guided tour of the Tennessee Theatre with hands-on fun at interactive stations. This event is free.

Sunday

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center, as a part of its 9th Annual Eighth of August Jubilee, will host its Annual Libation Ceremony. This event is a special tribute to enslaved descendants freed on Aug. 8, 1863. It begins at 7:30 p.m. at Freedmen's Mission Historic Cemetery next to Knoxville College.

The Beck is also hosting the Emancipation Celebration Parade. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the Lonsdale Community Church.

Monday

The East Tennessee History Center is having a Little History Lesson at 10:30 a.m. These events are recommended for ages 2 to 5 years old. The topic for Monday's lesson is "Going to School." You can purchase tickets for this event here.

Knox Pride is hosting a free craft night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. All needed materials will be provided.

Tuesday

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center, as a part of its 9th Annual Eighth of August Jubilee, will host its annual Red Carpet event at the Tennessee Theatre. The premiere of "Emmett Till: White Lies, Black Death” is taking place at 5:30 p.m. General admission is $10 and you can buy tickets here.

Seven Islands State Birding Park is hosting a beginner nature photography class from 9 to 11 a.m. This event is free but registration is required.

Wednesday