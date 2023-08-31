10About Town Things to Do: Aug. 31 to Sept. 6

Here are some events taking place in East Tennessee from Thursday, Aug. 31 to Wednesday, Sept. 6.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

The Metro Drug Coalition is hosting a resource fair for International Overdose Awareness Day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at World's Fair Park. There will be over 50 vendors, proclamations by both the city and county mayors and a memorial for those who died from an overdose.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is performing a free concert in Market Square at 7:30 p.m. This event is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to watch the show.

Friday

Merchants of Beer is hosting a Barbie-themed silent disco from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be a specialty pink cocktail and three channels of popular dance hits. This silent disco is in support of BreastStrokes Knoxville.

Ijams is continuing their Movie Under the Stars series with "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at dark. Tickets are $10 and participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Saturday

The Hard Knox Roller Derby Home Bout is happening at the Knoxville Convention Center. The featured charity will be Young Williams and the theme is Barbie. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Celebrate Labor Day with Thunder in the Park at Union County High School from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, axe throwing and more. Parking and admission is free.

Sunday

The 10th annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival is happening at World's Fair Park from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be tons of wing flavors, a fireworks show, live music, entertainment for kids and more.

Join the University of Tennessee Bird Club on a birding hike around Seven Islands. This hike is for anyone regardless of skill level, so beginning birders and experts are encouraged to participate. Come prepared for the weather and ready to walk two to three miles. This event is free but a donation to the park is encouraged.

Monday

The Labor Day Sunflower Project is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum. Growers and participants weave thousands of flowers on a chain link to create a massive circle of flowers. There will also be artists and musicians. This event is free.

Tuesday

A jazz concert is happening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Market Square. The Larry Vincent Quartet will be performing for free. This event is family-friendly.

Wednesday