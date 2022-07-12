10About Town: Unicorn World, Tour de Lights and an Ijams open house

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this weekend!

Friday

The Bijou Imagination Series: It's Okay To Be Different is taking place on Friday at 5 p.m. This series features a retelling of Todd Parr's beloved children's books using black lights and puppetry. The retellings focus on celebrating differences, loving yourself and Earth! Tickets range from $10 to $18.50.

Saturday

Unicorn World is coming to Knoxville this weekend! Visitors will be immersed in the magical world of unicorns. From meeting unique, animatronic unicorns, to exploring the enchanted forest, to unicorn-themed arts and crafts and much more. Unicorn World takes place at the Knoxville Convention Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

Tour de Lights is taking place on Saturday night! This fun, free and family-friendly holiday bike ride encourages participants to get in the holiday spirit by decorating themselves and their bikes. The ride will start at 5:30 pm at Suttree Landing Park, and end with cookies and hot chocolate in Market Square.

The Second Annual Holy Ghost Christmas Market is taking place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be over 40 local vendors with custom art, crafts, baked goods, jewelry and Christmas decor! This event is taking place at St. Joseph School Gym in Knoxville.

Sunday