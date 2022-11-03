10About Town: Celebrating Dia De Los Muertos, a food truck mashup and a bluegrass show!

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this week!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The Knoxville Ice Bears are taking on the Macon Mayhem at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday night! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the game begins at 7:35 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $43.

Saturday

In honor of the temporary exhibition, The Spirit of Día de Muertos, the McClung Museum is hosting a community festival celebrating Mexican culture and the traditions associated with the Day of the Dead. The event will feature dance, music, artist demonstrations and culinary demonstrations. This event is free to the public and is happening from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Ijams is hosting the next Pickin' on Nature bluegrass show on Saturday night. This event will have you dancing the night away to the music of Seth Mulder & Midnight Run and New John's Creek Grass. You'll also be able to join the open jam and play your heart out! The Ijams Beer Garden will be open and a local food truck will be on the property. This event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for people 13 years and older, $8 for kids aged 6 to 12 and free for kids under 5.

Sunday

The Knox Vegas Food Truck Mashup is happening on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Enjoy collaborative menus from Knoxville's best food trucks, drink specials, live music and corn hole. This event is free and takes place at the Southside Garge.