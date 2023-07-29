10About Town: July 27 to August 2

Here are some events taking place in East Tennessee from Thursday, July 27 to Wednesday, August 2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

The 2nd Annual Back to School Block Party is happening in downtown Madisonville. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., students can enjoy dance music, food, snacks, fun games and more.

The Theatre Knoxville Downtown presents Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None!" The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

Friday

One of Knoxville's longest-running festivals, Kuumba, starts at Market Square on Friday. From noon to 10 p.m., enjoy an African marketplace with traditional crafts, clothing, foods and more. The festival continues on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Marble City Market with live music and an African-centered fashion show.

The Viking Frey Fest at Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus is happening throughout the whole weekend. Entry to the festival is free, but certain events could cost money. There will be live music, new meads to try, a costume contest, tarot card reading and more. The festival kicks off at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday

Grab a butterfly net and have a fun-filled afternoon at Ijams Nature Center catching beetles, butterflies, bees and more. From 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., you'll learn respectful bug-catching practices, fun facts and how these insects benefit our environment. You can purchase tickets here.

The Tally Town Festival in LaFollette is a celebration of Campbell County's Italian-Appalachian Heritage. From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy music, food, crafts, an art show and more.

Sunday

Stop by Hi-Wire Brewing from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the Old Sevier Market. See over 30 vendors while sipping on your beverage of choice and listening to music.

At 11 a.m., bring your pup to a Dog Pool Party and Pop-Up Market at Printshop Beer Co. Pick up some locally-made dog goodies and get your pet portrait from a professional photographer.

Monday

Head to Steven Best's Smoky Mountain Theater in Pigeon Forge for the Ultimate Tribute Show that celebrates music legends like Buddy Holly, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Elvis and more. The show starts at 5 p.m. and you can buy tickets here.

Tuesday

Test your knowledge and enjoy Disney-themed trivia at Xul Beer Company on 5th Avenue downtown. Gift card prizes are awarded to the top three teams and there will be a pizza truck.

Wednesday