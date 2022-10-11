10About Town: Fall festivals, costume contests and 'Market Square Madness'

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

"Market Square Madness" is taking place at Market Square on Thursday night. Starting at 7 p.m., fans can mingle with the Vols men's and women's basketball teams. Partipcants can also take photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads. At 8 p.m., there will be a variety of entertainment options including a live DJ, face painting and fan contests. Players will compete in skill challenges and the event will conclude with a fireworks show. Admission to this event is free.

Friday

The Wears Valley Fall Fest is kicking off on Friday. This festival offers three full days of family fun. Families will find pumpkins, crafts, southern food and entertainment. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday

The Vols take on Alabama at Neyland Stadium this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. For everything you need to know about the game, click here.

Join the Marble Springs State Historic Site this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for its Fall Frolic 2022 event. There will be a fall craft fair full of local vendors with a variety of crafts, goods and treats to take home. These will also be a cabin-to-cabin Trick-or-Treat. Costumes are encouraged and admission is free.

Sunday

The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture is hosting a free event to celebrate International Archaeology Day on Sunday. Families with children of all ages are invited to the museum for “Can You Dig It?” from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature hands-on activities led by UT departments, researchers, professors and graduate students. Interactive stations will include cave art painting, hunter-gatherer games and booths where guests can make their own pottery, perfumes, ancient Roman shields and more. You can sign up for the event here.

Spend the afternoon with Lady Vol athletes at a fun fall festival on Sunday at Elvira's Cafe in Sevierville. This event is hosted by the Lady Vol Boost (Her) Club and festival-goers will have the opportunity to play basketball, golf, soccer and other fun games with the athletes. The admission fee is $25 for adults and $15 for kids aged 3 to 12. This event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.