10About Town: A car show, an aerial tree-based adventure and Hot Wheels!

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Friday

The 39th annual Cabin Fever Car Show will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center. This show has been held each January, hosting the best street rods, antique cars and drag cars in the Southeast and beyond. There will be a variety of vendors, an indoor swap meet and a car corral! Admission is $10; children 12 and under are free.

On the first Friday of the year, the streets of downtown Knoxville will come alive for a casual evening of experiencing art in all forms. In the First Friday Artwalk, you can explore galleries and studios, roam through shops and local artist exhibits, enjoy performance art and live music, and more! The event starts at 5 p.m. and is free for everyone! It will take you between Market Square, Gay Street and the Old City.

Saturday

Navitat Knoxville is offering its world-class aerial adventure at night on Fridays and Saturdays. From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., you will get the chance to experience their unique tree-based adventure trails. Located at Ijams Nature Center, this event will run weekly until Feb. 4. Tickets are $65 per person.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to Thompson-Boiling Arena on Saturday and Sunday! In this event, you get the opportunity to see real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys in the dark! Performances on Saturday are at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, Ages 2 and up must have a ticket. Ticket prices are from $12 to more.

Sunday