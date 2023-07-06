10About Town Things to Do: July 6 to July 12

Here are some events taking place in East Tennessee from Thursday, July 6 to Wednesday, July 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

Head over to Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson for Bikes & Brews: Food Truck Thursday. This event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m.

Thursday is the last day to view Fifty-Four Faces in the McClung Museum. This exhibition honors 54 people who lost their lives to gun violence.

Friday

The Fanboy Expo is taking place this weekend from Friday to Sunday. This pop culture event features celebrity guests, comic industry pros, cosplayers, vendors and live entertainment. You can find the event hours and ticket prices here.

Movies Under The Stars is taking place at Ijams Friday night. Watch "Top Gun Maverick" and enjoy food trucks and the beer garden. You can buy tickets here and the movie begins at dark.

Saturday

The Hotter than July Mimosa and Margarita Festival is taking place at Lakeshore Park on Saturday. With a ticket, you will receive a free mimosa or margarita. There will be a DJ, vendors and food trucks.

Stroll the streets that inspired Knoxville’s Black artists, musicians, writers and groundbreaking leaders during the Black History Walking Tour from WDVX on Saturday. This tour is taking place from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and reservations are required.

Bluegrass musician Sam Bush will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at the ORNL Federal Credit Union's second Summer Session Concert in Oak Ridge on Saturday.

Sunday

The Old City Market is happening Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Head over to the 100 block of West Jackson Avenue and check out all the vendors.

Help clean up the Parkridge neighborhood from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Pickers, gloves, bags and vests will be provided.

Monday

The Knoxville History Project will be at Maple Hall on Monday to share stories and facts about Historic Fort Sanders. The event is free at begins at 6 p.m.

Head over to Alliance Brewing Company for Strength and Stretch Yoga on Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. This event is friendly for beginners and experts.

Tuesday

The Jefferson County Fair is kicking off on Tuesday. The fair will run from July 11 to July 15 and gates will open at 5 p.m. every night.

Head to Mead's Quarry on Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. for Big Fun Tuesdays. BFT is a night to hang out with your friends, hit the trails, rent a paddleboard or kayak and enjoy great local music.

Wednesday

South Press and Knox Pride are hosting a Karaoke Night on Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at South Press on Chapman Highway.