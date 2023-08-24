10About Town Things to Do: Aug. 24 to Aug. 30

Here are some events taking place in East Tennessee from Thursday, Aug. 24 to Wednesday, Aug. 30.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday, Aug. 24

Join Ijams and the East Tennessee Bluegrass Association for the next Pickin' on Nature Bluegrass show of the year! This event takes place on the Visitor Center lawn. Doors open one hour before the show begins. Tickets can be purchased here. The Ijams Beer Garden will be open and a local food truck will be on the property for all your dining needs.

Friday, Aug. 25

Escape to Zoo Knoxville for a special evening of fun. This event is a 21+ event and will start at 6:30 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m. Enjoy local suds as you visit your favorite animals and roam 20+ limited-edition dinosaurs. Tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Join us and Run, Walk, or Race for a Great Cause! Your support will help children who have been neglected, abused and/or at risk in East Tennessee. The course begins at the West End Church of Christ to the loop at Walker Springs Park and back. Early Packet Pickup will be Thursday, Aug. 24 at Eddie's Health Shoppe in West Knoxville from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Come experience authentic foods, exciting performances, and traditional activities that represent the Asian cultures of Japan, Indonesia, China, The Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, Korea, Nepal and Myanmar. Please register here.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Ijams is hosting an afternoon of opera, Immerse yourself in enchanting melodies! Tickets for this performance are $8 for adults and $5 for students, children under 5 are free. Guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. You can read more and purchase tickets here.

The Old Sevier neighborhood is hosting its monthly market from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. They will be inside and outside Hi-Wire Brewing with 30+ local vendors!

Monday , Aug. 28

Central Cinema will be showing, The Breakfast Club film at 6 p.m. Tickets will range from $7 to $12 and you can RSVP here.

Experience Neographics that helps you let go of the tension through guided art. The two-hour workshop includes drawing that helps express a calming atmosphere. Learn more and register here.

Tuesday , Aug. 29

Listen to Jazz at the Emporium located at 100 South Gay Street in Knoxville. Jazz will play from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be Individual charcuterie servings, desserts, coffee and bottled water available for purchase. Patrons may also BYOB. Admission is free and more information can be found here.

Join Hire-Wire Brewing for a ping pong tournament from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will have a one-night bracket and everyone will play at least two matches. Be sure to sign up at their taproom before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. ⁣

Wednesday , Aug. 30

Stop by the Barbie Pop-up at the Barrelhouse. The bar is transformed into a pink Barbie world. There will be cocktails, shopping and giving back to the community until 9 p.m.