10About Town Things to Do: Aug. 10 to Aug. 16

Here are some events taking place in East Tennessee from Thursday, Aug. 10 to Wednesday, Aug. 16.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

Join senior naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales for Owl-ology at Ijams Nature Center. This is an opportunity to learn some quick tips on identifying the owls that live in our neighborhood. This event cost $12 and runs from 6 to 8 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

Friday

Knox County Parks and Recreation is continuing its Sunset Cinema Series with the showing of "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" at Spring Place Park. This movie starts at 7 p.m. and is free for everyone.

Knoxville Children’s Theatre presents a live production of “Huckleberry Finn.” Based on the book by Mark Twain and adapted by Zack Allen, the play brings the famous book to life on stage. The play begins at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

Saturday

Are you a big LEGO fan? Head over to BrickUniverse at the World's Fair Exhibition Hall to meet professional LEGO artists from around the country, explore incredible LEGO exhibits and creations, have a chance to build a LEGO masterpiece, find rare and new LEGO sets and much more. This event runs Saturday and Sunday. You can find tickets here.

Irish Fest On the Hill is happening at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 4 to 10 p.m. There will be live Irish music, Irish food and beer, Irish dancers, a silent auction and more. Admission is $10 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.

The Knoxville Museum of Art is hosting a family fun day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event features free arts activities and family entertainment. Activities will be inspired by innovations in artmaking and the Courtney Egan exhibition. Enjoy the food, fun, artmaking and music while viewing the galleries.

Sunday

The Tennessee Theatre is showing the classic movie "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" at 2 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

Monday

The Knoxville Arts Center is hosting a quick study painting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. In this 2-hour workshop, students will be guided through the steps for creating a charming painting of a rustic barn. Creativity will be encouraged and guidance will be available. Some painting experience is helpful, but not required. Tickets are $36 and you must register beforehand here.

Tuesday

Social Dance Knoxville is hosting a drop-in 45-minute class that covers the basics of partnered social dancing at the Broadway Academy of Performing Arts and Event Center. No experience is required and no partner is required. This class cost $20 and is from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday