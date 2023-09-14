10About Town Things to Do: Sept. 14 through Sept. 19

Here are events happening in Knoxville from Thursday, Sept. 14 through Tuesday, Sept. 19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

A T-Pain concert is happening at the Tennessee Valley Fair at 8 p.m. The concert will take place at the Homer Hamilton Theatre. Tickets are $12 and you can buy them here.

Friday

Hi-Wire Brewing is hosting a Taylor Swift Silent Disco at 7:30 p.m. There will be three channels going—one with only Taylor Swift songs and two other channels with requests and favorites. Tickets are $12 for early bird and $15 for general admission. This event is 18+.

Head to downtown Knoxville for PARK(ing) Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This annual event is an opportunity for Knoxville residents and businesses to display their creativity, building pop-up parks in curbside parking spaces along Gay Street in Downtown Knoxville.

Saturday

The 8th annual Oktoberfest celebration at Schulz Brau starts at 5 a.m. This three-week-long celebration focuses on Bavarian culture. There will be music, authentic cuisine, specialty beers, after-parties and so much more. Click here to read the full schedule.

The 23rd annual HOLA Festival is taking place during the first weekend of Hispanic Heritage Month. The kickoff party is happening on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the HoLa Family Festival is happening on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival will feature live music, dancing, draft beer, home-cooked food and more! It is free on both nights.

The "Haunting in the Hills" storytelling festival at Bandy Creek Field is returning. Enjoy this fun-filled day of stories, music, crafts and more. Craft classes and concerts are free and open to the public. This event starts at 11 a.m.

Sunday

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform “BLINK” by Knoxville-based composer Jorge Variego at 2:30 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre. Variego’s piece is inspired by something truly special to East Tennessee—the Smoky Mountains’ synchronous fireflies. You can purchase tickets here.

Ijams is hosting a unique underwater basket-weaving experience at Mead's Quarry from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your own inflatable float (outside paddleboards and kayaks are not allowed) and weave your reeds while enjoying the beautiful scenery. This is a pay-what-you-can event, so come ready to have fun and create something amazing.

Monday

Daniel Tosh is performing at the Tennessee Theatre at 7 p.m. and at 9:30 p.m. From 2009 to 2020, Tosh was the host of the Comedy Central series "Tosh.0," a showcase of popular video clips with the addition of Tosh’s narrative. You can buy tickets here.

Tuesday