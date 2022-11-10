10About Town: Knoxville's Veterans Day Parade, Disney on Ice and a Christmas marketplace!

Here are some events taking place in Knoxville this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Disney on Ice is performing all weekend long at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! This ice skating show features more than 50 different Disney characters. On Friday, there are two shows. The first starts at 10:30 a.m. and the second starts in the evening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and you can purchase them here. If you can't make it Friday, there are multiple shows happening throughout the whole weekend.

Knoxville's 97th Veterans Day Parade is taking place on Friday! The parade begins at 10:40 a.m. and is free. You can read more about the event here.

Saturday

Head over to the Historic Ramsey House for the 2022 Christmas Marketplace event! With 50+ vendors, you are certain to find the perfect Christmas gift. This event is free, family-friendly and lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church is hosting its annual craft fair on Saturday! Shop for Christmas decor, crafts, crochet and knitted items, painted glass, wooden items, candy, jams, jelly and more! There will also be two food trucks at the event. This event runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Change Center is hosting the Grown Folks Late Night Skate on Saturday night! Admission is $15 and the event runs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Outside skates are permitted.