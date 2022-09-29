10About Town: A pride homecoming, dinosaurs and a water lantern festival

Here are some events happening this weekend in Knoxville!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The "Plein Air in the Park" event, hosted by the Friends of the Smokies, will continue throughout the weekend. This outdoor art competition features 20 nationally acclaimed artists, in-park painting demonstrations and a public sale benefitting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On Friday, at the Clayton Center for the Arts on Maryville College Campus, the event's art sale will take place. On Saturday, the artists' paintings will be judged and go on sale during a ticketed gala. A public sale will follow on Sunday, Oct. 2. You can buy tickets for the gala on Saturday here.

Knox Pride's Homecoming kicks off this Friday with a parade in Downtown Knoxville! The parade begins at 7 p.m. and will travel down Gay Street. The event continues Saturday and Sunday at noon at World's Fair Park! There will be over 150 vendors, performances, a silent disco and more. The event is completely free.

Saturday

Jurassic Quest is back this weekend! This event features the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America. At the event, you can expect rides, activities and of course—dinosaurs! This event is taking place at the Knoxville Convention Center on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.