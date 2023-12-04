10About Town: ArabFest, a craft fair and a sustainable fashion show

Here are some events taking place in Knoxville this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

UT School of Music Showcase is happening on Market Square Friday. This free musical evening features talented students and diverse ensembles. Enjoy a wide variety of musical talent, including the Appalachian String Band, Chamber Orchestra, Flute Choir, Gospel Choir, Percussion Ensemble, R&B Ensemble, Saxophone Ensemble, Small Jazz Ensemble and more.

Zoo Knoxville is hosting a public farewell to their 42-year-old female African elephant this weekend. From Friday to Sunday, guests can sign an elephant-sized postcard to say goodbye to Jana.

Saturday

ArabFest is happening on Saturday at Market Square. Enjoy great food, traditional dances & Dabkeh, fashion shows, live music and merchandise from the Middle East. This event is from noon to 10 p.m.

A Spring Craft Fair is taking place at Marble Springs State Historic Site on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy local crafts, food trucks and live music. There will be activities for children and historic buildings will be open for tours. This event is free.

Sunday

Fleurish: A Sustainable Fashion Event is back. This Ijams fundraiser is a collaborative runway show focused on how sustainability, conservation and beauty intertwine with our lives. Local designers join forces with local hair and makeup artists to make designs incorporated with sustainable materials and innovative recycling methods. The event is happening at Ijams Nature Center from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25.