10 About Town: Vestival, a Mother's Day plant sale and a free beer night

Here are some events taking place this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

Tonight is free beer night at the Smokies game. If you buy a refillable Smokies mason jar, enjoy free draft beer from first pitch until the opposing team scores a run.

Friday

Have you always wanted to learn how to bachata? Your chance is on Friday at Monkey's Bar. A free bachata dance lesson starts at 8 p.m. and social dancing starts at 9 p.m. and goes till midnight.

Saturday

Vestival 2023 is taking place at the Candoro Marble Building from noon to 5 p.m. This annual arts and music festival is held over Mother's Day Weekend each year and provides a diverse cultural event to East Tennesseeans. Enjoy nearly 40 vendors and plenty of kid activities.

Head over to Ijams for birding's biggest day of the year. From 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., you’ll learn how to bird during a morning hike on the trails, identifying many bird species by sight and sound. This program is great for everyone—whether you are a bird enthusiast or a complete beginner. Tickets are $15 and you can buy them here.

Sunday