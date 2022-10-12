10About Town: A holiday concert, many markets and a visit from Santa Paws

Here are some events happening this weekend in Knoxville!

Friday

The Knoxville Flea Market is in town this weekend. It takes place at the Knoxville Expo Center on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

The Clayton Holiday Concert is happening Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum. East Tennessee’s favorite holiday tradition continues as the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and special guests celebrate the season with a Celtic Christmas. Enjoy your favorite songs, plus an appearance by Santa himself. You can buy tickets here and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

The Moon Market is happening at 206 Randolph Street this Saturday. From noon to 5 p.m., vendors are selling handmade arts & crafts, body oils, pottery, jewelry and more. This event is also pet-friendly.

A Christmas Party with Santa Paws is happening at The Bark on Saturday. Bring your furry friend and enjoy ornament making, sweet treats for you and your pup and a picture of you two with Santa! This event is happening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday

The final market of the year in Old Sevier is happening Sunday. The Old Sevier Holiday Market is at Hi-Wire Brewing from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be over 30 vendors both indoors and outdoors.