10About Town: A house and garden show, A vintage Vols market and a Galentine's Day party

Here are some events happening this weekend in Knoxville!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show is happening this weekend! Meet the top home improvement, interior design and appliance vendors under one roof. You can also find unique art, jewelry and handmade products from local and regional artists at the Maker Market. The show runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military and free for children under 12.

The Rocky Top Vintage Market is happening at the Knoxville Convention Center on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Score big on tons of Tennessee t-shirts, jackets, jerseys, hats, bags and more from the early 80s to early 2000s. This event is free to the public.

Saturday

Ijams is hosting a Winter Tree I.D. Workshop on Saturday. Are you having trouble identifying trees now that the leaves have fallen? With a little guidance, you won't believe how easy it can be! Join an Ijams naturalist for this immersive workshop where you'll learn the basics of tree identification, species histories and leave with a larger understanding of tree phenology. Tickets are $12 and the event lasts from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A Saturday Spruce-Up is happening! If you want to volunteer, you can join Trees Knoxville for tree planting along Martin Luther King Jr Ave. Volunteers will be planting 18 trees, including oak, redbud and maple trees. All supplies will be provided. Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and bring water. You can sign up to Volunteer here.

Sunday