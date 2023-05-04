x
10 About Town: A Big Foot festival, a car show and a retro craft fair

Here are some events taking place in Knoxville this weekend.
Friday

The Bark is hosting a Cinco De Mayo Pawty! Bring your pups for a celebration with drinks, music and a food truck. 

The 2023 Annual Street Rod Nationals South kicks off Friday in Chilhowee Park. Check out the nearly 2,000 street rods, customs, muscle cars and more than 600 exhibitors and swappers at the event. 

Saturday

The Smoky Mountain Big Foot Festival is back on Saturday! This festival features Bigfood competitions, guest speakers, live music, vendors, food trucks and other great surprises. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and you can buy tickets here.

The Market Square Farmers Market is back! This season is special because it's the 20th anniversary of the market. You can read more about the special events taking place during the market here. 

Sunday

The Retropolitan Craft Fair is happening on Sunday! The indie-craft market comes to the Mill and Mine twice a year. Shop handmade and vintage goods from the best makers in the southeast. 

