10 About Town: A 'weird' market, Yo-Yo Ma and a self-care yoga class

Here are some events taking place this weekend in East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The Free Family Night at The Muse is happening this Friday. The Muse will be free to the public from 5 to 7 p.m.

Yo-Yo Ma is performing at World's Fair Park on Friday from 8 to 10 p.m. The concert will include special guests and will highlight some of the region's very best food and arts and crafts, along with storytelling events, square dancing, music making and more. Tickets must be purchased for this event.

Saturday

The Stay Weird Market is taking place at Crafty Brewery on Saturday. From noon to 8 p.m., enjoy an eclectic lineup of vendors.

Sunday

Head over to Ijams for a Self Care Sunday Yoga Class. At 1 p.m., release all the stress from the past week and get centered for the week ahead. Tickets are $10 and you can buy them here.