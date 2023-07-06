10About Town: SoKno Pride, Yee-Haw's house party and a vintage market

Here are some events taking place in Knoxville this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Watch a classic movie under the stars Friday night at Ijams. The Movies Under The Stars series will be showing "Shrek" beginning at dark. Doors open at 7 p.m. Food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will be open. Tickets are $10 each.

The Knoxville Expo Center is hosting the Vintage Market Days this weekend. This market is an upscale vintage-inspired, indoor market featuring upcycled and repurposed clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings and more. On Friday, the early buying event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, general admission runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets range in price from $5 to $20.

Saturday

Show your support for the LGBTQ+ community at the third annual SoKno Pride Saturday. Events run throughout various locations and businesses. There will be a vendor market, a 5k, yoga, multiple musical performances, a drag show, a pride disco and more. You can learn more about when each event is taking place here.

Centro Hispano is hosting a free Children's Day event on Saturday. This event is taking place at Beardsley Farm at 10 a.m. There will be face painting, bike giveaways, piñatas, food, music, community resources and more.

Bring your pup in their best tropical attire to the Tiki Party at the Bark on Saturday. You can learn all you need to know about The Bark here.

Sunday