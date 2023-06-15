10About Town: A mushroom festival, learning about algae and celebrating Juneteenth

Here are some events taking place in Knoxville this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Learn how to paddleboard with the Knoxville Adventure Collective on Friday night! The $25 class will teach you some of the basic skills necessary to feel comfortable getting on a board. The class starts at 6 p.m. and you can sign up here.

Ijams is hosting a Conservation Conversation with Algaeo on Friday. Conservation Conversations feature organizations in and around Knoxville that are doing positive things in the world of sustainability. This pop-up will teach participants what algae is capable of and how to grow and use it. The event is free, takes place at Mead's Quarry Lake and runs from 1 to 4 p.m.

Saturday

The second annual Knoxville Mushroom Festival is taking place on Saturday. Head over to 1004 Sevier Avenue from 4 to 9 p.m. for everything mushroom. Enjoy mushroom delights, vendors with crafts, cultivation demonstrations, music and more.

The Tennessee Valley Fair is hosting the Kickoff to Summer event at Chilhowee Park on Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy fun activities like airbrush, face painting, yard games and petting animals from the Little Ponderosa Zoo. There will be concessions at the event. Entry to the event is free but you should bring cash or a card for food, drinks and other vendors.

Sunday

Knox Pride is hosting the LGBTQIA+Neurodivergent Pride event on Sunday. From noon to 8 p.m., enjoy vendors, sensory-friendly spaces, outdoor games, a water balloon fight, food trucks and a silent disco.