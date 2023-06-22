10About Town: Summer on Broadway, Brewfest and Girl Scouts Night

Need plans? Here are some events taking place this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Maryville's Summer on Broadway event is happening Friday and Saturday. This huge event features a BBQ contest, a silent disco, vendors, food trucks, a craft beer festival and more. The event is taking place in multiple different locations. Be sure to check the schedule for more information.

The Tennessee Smokies are hosting Girl Scouts Night during Friday's game. Throughout the game, fans are invited to talk with Girl Scouts in the concourse about joining or supporting the council. The game will be followed by fireworks and fans can take a box of their favorite Girl Scouts cookies as they exit the stadium. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday

The 12th Annual Knoxville Brewfest is back at World's Fair Park Saturday. Breweries, beer and enthusiasts from all over will gather to sample fresh beers of all colors, styles and flavors. Tickets will include entry to the festival, a commemorative tasting glass, a festival map, live entertainment and beer tastings for all your favorite breweries. Ticket prices range from $25 to $60.

Children can meet Olympic athletes and participate in bike activities for free on Saturday at Safety City. This event includes food trucks, vendors and USA Cycling giveaways. Riders are asked to bring their own bikes and helmets to ride. This event runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

Sunday

Join Knoxville Opera and Ijams at the Ijams Nature Center on Sunday for Enchanted Garden: A Musical Journey through Fairytales. This family-friendly program will include familiar favorites from stage and film and introduce you to operatic takes on the stories we all know and love. This event is from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased for this event.