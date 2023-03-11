10About Town: A piano festival, a women's history tea party and a children's consignment sale

Here are some events taking place in Knoxville this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The Jacks and Jules Children's Consignment Event is taking place at the Knoxville Expo Center this weekend. 5% of the proceeds will go to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Admission to the event is free and it is taking place Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kicking off the Knoxville International Piano Festival this weekend is an opening concert on Friday at 5 p.m. The concert will take place at the Natalie Haslam Music Center. The festival runs from Friday to Sunday and includes showcase concerts, lectures, competitions and masterclasses from UT faculty and guest artists. You can read more about the festival here.

Saturday

Join Ijams on Saturday night for a hike focused on salamanders. Explore the evening trails of Ijams and search for salamanders, frogs and other amphibians as they wake up from their sleepy winter state. The hike is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and tickets cost $15.

Stanley's Greenhouse is hosting a seminar on growing more of your own food. Local author, plant expert and biologist John Tullock will explain time-honored methods for successfully growing cool-season vegetables. The seminar is free and open to the public. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sunday

The Bottom is hosting a Women's History Month Tea Party on Sunday. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy community storytelling and a celebration of the great women who have told and still tell stories. Attendees are encouraged to bring along a poem, passage or story from their favorite Black female writers. Tickets are $25 and include tea, a special take-home gift and homemade refreshments from local Black-owned, women-led businesses.