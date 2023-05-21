10 About Town: Pirate Fest, the Children's Festival of Reading and a local art fair

Here are some events taking place around East Tennessee this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The first-ever AAPI Night Market is taking place Friday at Hi-Wire Brewing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be Asian food trucks, craft vendors and more.

Ijams Nature Center is showing: "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" on Friday night as part of the Movies Under the Stars series. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at dark. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended. Tickets are $10 per person or $36 for four.

The Bloomin' BBQ Music and Food Festival is taking place this weekend in Sevierville! You can learn more about this free event here.

Saturday

The Knox County Public Library's Children's Festival of Reading is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival features authors, musicians, illustrators, arts & crafts, a science tent, toddler and teen areas, and a children's performance stage. The Children's Festival of Reading is a free event and is open to the public.

The 2023 Knoxville Water Lantern Festival is happening at Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center Saturday night. From 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., enjoy food trucks, music and fun. Then, design your lantern for the launch at 8:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Pirate Fest is taking place in Harriman this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come in costume, play games and enjoy unique treasures. If you can't make it this weekend, the festival is also taking place next weekend.

Sunday

The East Tennessee Bluegrass Association Monthly Jam is happening at Ijams on Sunday. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., join the fun at a community jam session for all acoustic bluegrass instruments. This event is free.