10About Town Things to Do: Sept. 7 through Sept. 12

Here are events happening in Knoxville from Thursday, Sept. 7 through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

The Knox County Library is having a used book sale until 5 p.m. at the Karns Branch. If you can't make it Thursday, another sale is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most books will be under $2.

Friday

The Tennessee Valley Fair begins at 4 p.m. Enjoy food, rides, concerts and more during this annual event.

The East Tennessee History Center is hosting Football Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy food from a local food truck vendor, beer and music. Get in the football spirit with a little help from the UT spirit teams and special appearances by UT's own history makers. This event is free.

Saturday

The 32nd Annual Cherokee Fall Festival is happening at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonroe from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations and more.

Movies at the Museum is taking place at the Mabry-Hazen House at 8 p.m. A showing of "The Muppets" is happening for free but donations are appreciated. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, or other items.

Sunday

Farragut's ArtFest is happening from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Farragut Community Center. Outdoor art activities are geared toward children, but adults can get in on the fun.

A performance of "Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" is happening at 2 p.m. at the Clarence Brown Theatre. This show is safe for all ages. Tickets range from $24 to $45.

Monday

A clay planter workshop, hosted by The Plant Trolley, is happening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Barley's. Get your hands dirty and unleash your creativity as you learn to mold and shape clay into unique planters. Tickets are $25.

A lecture on the future of the relationship between robots and humans is happening at UT from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Madeline Gannon discusses how we can push robots beyond their limits as tools of automation or collaboration and explore new models of companionship between humans and machines. This event is free.

Tuesday

The McClung Museum is hosting a free 30-minute educator-led program about sunflowers. This event is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and is meant for parents with toddlers or infants. Registration is required.