x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
About Town

10About Town: A cheese festival, a cat show and a comic expo

Here are some events taking place this weekend in Knoxville.

More Videos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —

Friday 

Knoxville's Third Annual Cheese Festival is happening Friday and Saturday. Sample cheeses, learn how to pair cheeses with other foods and drinks and enjoy a cheesy dinner and dessert. The event starts at 8 p.m. on Friday. You can buy tickets here.

The 2023 Mag Comic Expo is taking place Friday and Saturday. If you are a fan of comics, graphic novels, movies, art or pop culture, make sure to stop by this family-friendly event! Admission is free and costumes are encouraged. The expo runs Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Saturday

The Knoxville Botanical Gardens is hosting the Mimosa and Margarita Fest on Saturday. With the purchase of a ticket, you'll get a mimosa or margarita. While you're sipping on your drink, enjoy a DJ, food trucks and different vendors. 

The 45th annual CFA Cat Show is happening this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy vendors and see over 30 breeds of pedigreed cats. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 

Sunday

The DSAG is celebrating World Down Syndrome Day by hosting Race 3.21 on Sunday. The race is at West High School and it takes you on two different paths. One path is a 2-mile jog or walk with a special VIP turn-around after a mile, and the other path is a 3.21-mile timed race. You can sign up here.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out