10About Town: A cheese festival, a cat show and a comic expo

Here are some events taking place this weekend in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Knoxville's Third Annual Cheese Festival is happening Friday and Saturday. Sample cheeses, learn how to pair cheeses with other foods and drinks and enjoy a cheesy dinner and dessert. The event starts at 8 p.m. on Friday. You can buy tickets here.

The 2023 Mag Comic Expo is taking place Friday and Saturday. If you are a fan of comics, graphic novels, movies, art or pop culture, make sure to stop by this family-friendly event! Admission is free and costumes are encouraged. The expo runs Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday

The Knoxville Botanical Gardens is hosting the Mimosa and Margarita Fest on Saturday. With the purchase of a ticket, you'll get a mimosa or margarita. While you're sipping on your drink, enjoy a DJ, food trucks and different vendors.

The 45th annual CFA Cat Show is happening this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy vendors and see over 30 breeds of pedigreed cats. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday