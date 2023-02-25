10About Town: A Woodcock Walk, Free Family Night at The Muse and the Old Sevier Market

Here are some events happening this weekend in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The Free Family Night at The Muse is happening this Friday. The Muse will be free to the public from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday

Ijams is celebrating Woodcock season by offering a night walk focused on the football-shaped birds. Throughout the evening, participants will learn how to identify these birds by sight and sound. You'll also learn about their history and life cycle. The walk is happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets to this walk are $15 per person and you can buy them here.

Students and the community are invited to the UT Gardens to watch the iron melting and casting process by UT sculpture students, faculty and guest iron artists Ronda Wright and Kay Dartt. This event is free and runs from noon to 6 p.m. If you have a short window of time, UT recommends arriving between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to experience the mold-making and casting process.

Sunday

Ijams Annual Seed Swap is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ijams Visitor Center. Bring any seeds left from last season's garden, cuttings from your overgrown plants, or extra plants that need a good home and take some new seeds and plants for your garden.