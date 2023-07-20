10About Town: July 20 to July 26

Here are some events taking place in East Tennessee from Thursday, July 20 to Wednesday, July 26.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

Ijams is showing the Shakespeare classic "The Taming of the Shrew" at its nature center. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are pay-what-you-can. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

The Town of Farragut Parks and Recreation Department is hosting "Party in the Park" from 6 to 9 p.m. Due to the stormy weather, the event has been moved to the Farragut Community Center. This free event will have performances, game and food trucks in the parking lot.

Friday

The 30th Annual Grainger County Tomato Festival kicks off at noon on Friday. Enjoy food, music, activities and more—all in the celebration of agricultural products, including the Grainger County tomato!

Head over to KnoxFill for some recycling Q&A and sustainability trivia! Winners will receive a KnoxFill Gift Card. This event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Saturday

It's National Moth Week! Head over to Seven Islands State Birding Park to search for and identify these nocturnal pollinators from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. This event is $12 and you must pre-register.

The 16th Annual Street Dreams Car and Bike Show is happening at the Eternal Life Harvest Center. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy this free event that features food, games, live music and family fun.

Repticon Knoxville is taking place at the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center throughout the weekend. There will be family-oriented, fun-filled events that give guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. You can learn more about ticket prices here.

Sunday

The Creekside Creatives Makers Market is happening from 1 to 7 p.m. This market features vendors who specialize in home décor, fashion, vintage goods, thrift, art, design, plants, food and more.

Monday

Ijams is hosting a paint class at 2 p.m. All materials are provided, but bring your own drinks or snacks. No prior experience is required and the painting will be walked through step by step. This event is $25 per person.

Tuesday

Boyd's Jig and Reel hosts weekly Old Time Jam Sessions with Sarah Pirkle. This event is open to musicians of all skill levels and music lovers of all ages. If you would like to play, contact the session leader in advance.

Wednesday