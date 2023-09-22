10About Town Things to Do: Sept. 21 through Sept. 27

Here are some things to do in Knoxville from Thursday, Sept. 21 to Wednesday, Sept. 27.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

Concerts on the Square is hosting a Square Dancing event at Market Square from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Learn how to square dance with your family and friends during this free event.

The Knoxville Children's Theatre presents "Sleeping Beauty and The Seven Sisters." This play is based on the timeless fairy tale. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show range from $12 to $15. If you can't make Thursday's show, there are many more.

Friday

Ijams is hosting an Evening Paddle event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This 2-hour, guided paddle will show you unique plants, animals and geologic features along the way. Tickets are $40 and kayaks, PFDs and headlamps are provided.

The Pedal for Pat Party at the Courtyard by Marriot Knoxville Downtown is happening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy a free concert plus specialty cocktails in honor of legendary Coach Pat Summitt.

Saturday

GSMNP's Mountain Life Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The park said the event preserves the diverse Appalachian customs that were practiced for generations by the families who lived on the land that became the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Learn what life was like by interacting with living historians and cultural demonstrators. All activities are free and open to the public.

The Pretty Fun Market is happening at Crafty Brewery at noon. This market will highlight 40 local and regional vendors who specialize in artisan crafts, handmade goods, vintage clothing finds and art. Crafty Bastard Brewery will be pouring crafted beers along with local food trucks serving up delicious food all day.

Sunday

Union Avenue Books is presenting "23 Tales: Appalachian Ghost Stories, Legends and Other Mysteries." This reading focuses on Appalachia's long history of mysteries, experiences and strange beings defying rational explanation.

The Old Sevier Sunday Market is happening at SouthSide Garage. Come see over 30 vendors, sip on your beverage of choice and enjoy some music.

Plein Air in the Smokies is taking place from Sunday through Wednesday. You can read more about the event here.

Monday

Are you a board game fan? Check out Board Game Night at Hi-Wire Brewing Knoxville from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday

Knoxville SOUP is hosting a community dinner and silent auction at Church Street United Methodist Church on Henly Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $5, but it is a suggested donation.

Wednesday