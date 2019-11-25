During the weekend, families took the first trip of the season on the Three Rivers Rambler Christmas Lantern Express.

The two-hour Christmas-themed train ride through East Tennessee goes from Downtown Knoxville to the Knoxville Downtown Island Home Airport.

Santa Clause joins the trip which includes hot chocolate and gingerbread men.

The Christmas Lantern Express has been a Knoxville tradition since 1999.

"We actually had a few people send us photos where they were riding 10 years ago, and it's really cool to see," said XXX. "We've had families on-board for 10 years plus."

Tickets are available on the Three Rivers Rambler website.

RELATED: 'The Christmas Lantern Express' delights young and old, naughty and nice this holiday season

RELATED: All aboard! Christmas Lantern Express taking passengers on magical holiday ride

RELATED: Three Rivers Rambler transforms into Christmas Lantern Express