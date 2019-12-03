RUGBY, Tenn. — We're willing to bet there aren't many places where you can roll a cannonball down a public road for entertainment, but you can in Rugby, Tennessee.
The historic village, founded in 1880 by a British author, hosts what they call 'Irish road bowling' every spring.
"It's a game that started when the Britts would fire cannons at the Irish, and the Irish would just pick them up and play a game with them as an act of defiance," said Wayne Bowman, a volunteer for Historic Rugby.
Bowman said that people of all ages get into the game, forming teams with official T-shirts as they lob small cannonballs down the town's main road.
The town's season of festivals and events kicks off Saturday with guided hikes, and Saint Patrick's Day festivities, which of course include 'Irish Road Bowling.'
Upcoming Events in Rugby, Tennessee:
- Opening Day | Eric Wilson Memorial Hike on March 16, 2019
- Third Saturday Hike with Friends: Spring Secret on March 23, 2019
- Writer’s Series: Weekend with William Paul Young on March 29, 2019
- Guided Hike: TN State Naturalist & Wildflowers on April 13, 2019
- Big South Fork National Science Meeting on April 18, 2019
- Third Saturday Hike with Friends: Late April on April 20, 2019
- British Festival & Mother’s Day Tea on May 11, 2019
- Workshop: Goat Milk Soap on May 18, 2019
- Third Saturday Hike with Friends: May on May 18, 2019
- Plein Air Destination Workshop on May 23, 2019