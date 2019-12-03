RUGBY, Tenn. — We're willing to bet there aren't many places where you can roll a cannonball down a public road for entertainment, but you can in Rugby, Tennessee.

The historic village, founded in 1880 by a British author, hosts what they call 'Irish road bowling' every spring.

"It's a game that started when the Britts would fire cannons at the Irish, and the Irish would just pick them up and play a game with them as an act of defiance," said Wayne Bowman, a volunteer for Historic Rugby.

Bowman said that people of all ages get into the game, forming teams with official T-shirts as they lob small cannonballs down the town's main road.

The town's season of festivals and events kicks off Saturday with guided hikes, and Saint Patrick's Day festivities, which of course include 'Irish Road Bowling.'

