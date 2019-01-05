KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — May is on it's way and here to kick things off is the Townsend in the Smokies Spring Festival and Old Timers Day!

This two-day Townsend Spring festival happens Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with music, food and crafts. It celebrates Smoky Mountains heritage and embraces the natural beauty of Appalachian culture.

The event begins at the Smoky Mountain Visitors Center at Townsend at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, with free shuttles to various events being held around the town.

The festival is free, with parking available at $10 per day with proceeds benefiting the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department. Two-day parking passes are also available for $15 at the visitors center.

From bluegrass performances and jam sessions, to woodcarving, clogging, Appalachian arts and storytelling, the festival will take you on a ride through the traditions that are unique to the Smoky Mountains.

The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center will also host the Tennessee Pottery Festival on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission for that event is $5, with children under 5 free. Pets are not allowed to either festival.

More details about the event can be found here and down below.

WHEN: May 3-4, 2018

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

WHERE: Smoky Mountain Visitors Center at Townsend

7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway

Townsend, TN 37882