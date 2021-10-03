Trees Knoxville giving away free tree saplings on March 13

Volunteers will load saplings into people's cars during the drive-thru event.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Trees Knoxville will host a drive-through giveaway on Saturday, March 13.

The saplings will be either Red Mulberry or Wild Plum seedlings. Trees will be given in bundles of up to 10 per species depending on demand.

To maintain social distancing, Trees Knoxville asks drivers to stay in their cars while volunteers load the samplings into your car.

The giveaway will run from 10 a.m. to noon or until all trees are gone.