KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont is encouraging the public to attend its annual Volunteer Work Day on Saturday, November 23.

Locals and community members of all ages and ability levels are invited to attend and spend a day in the Smoky Mountains.



The Volunteer Work Day is an annual tradition at Tremont Institute. Registration should be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 6 and volunteers should arrive at Tremont by 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Volunteers will spend the day helping Tremont with a variety of indoor and outdoor projects on campus.

Projects include clearing ditches, spreading gravel, stacking firewood, washing windows, trail maintenance, raking leaves, and more.



As a thank you for the hard work, volunteers will be treated to a homemade lunch served in Tremont’s dining hall.

Tremont Institute

The event will take place on Tremont’s campus in Great Smoky Mountains National Park at 9275 Tremont Road, Townsend, TN 37882.

RELATED: Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue to host 4th annual Color Fun Run/Walk

RELATED: Tremont Institute welcomes volunteers for monarch butterfly tagging

RELATED: Great Smoky Mountains gets donation of 'priceless' artifacts