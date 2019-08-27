KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The United Way of Greater Knoxville is preparing to kick off its 2019 fundraising campaign.

The group raises millions of dollars every year to support more than one hundred local groups. Organizers said it's designed to help as many people as possible.

"If you look at all the great nonprofits that serve our community, not one does everything that everybody needs," said United Way Campaign chair Andy Shafer. "So a partner like United Way aggregates those funds and is able to grant those funds to people that do fulfill all tose needs for the community."

United Way will kick off that campaign on Thursday at 6 p.m. with an event at the University of Tennessee Campus, Lot S30.

According to a release, United Way funds 115 programs through 54 partner agencies. These programs fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Greater Knoxville. The money raised in this campaign stays here and will improve the lives of over 173,800 people in Knoxville. That is almost enough people to fill Neyland Stadium twice.

United Way started in 1922 as the Community Chest of Greater Knoxville.

The idea for its giving structure began in Denver, Colorado, after the 1887 gold rush went bust, according to its website. The idea came from local clergy members and a volunteer, who organized a citizen’s response effort to render aid to hungry and homeless individuals.

"Their first campaign raised $21,700, and their idea spread throughout the United States and landed in our great city in 1922," the website said.

Since that time United Way said it has worked to understand local needs, mobilize volunteers, to raise awareness and money to meet community needs by granting money to programs that align with predetermined goals.

Its name changed and it evolved into United Way in 1972. The official logo and current symbol was adopted in 2004. Its focus and strategy have evolved over the last 100 years, but the goal is the same.