USA Cycling National Championships wrapped up this weekend after 6 events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The USA Cycling National Championships wrapped up this weekend after six events.

One of the athletes who competed is Justin McQuerry. He lives with type 1 diabetes. He is one of only two pro-cyclist in the country with type 1.

The men completed a nearly 120-mile course and Joseph Rosskopf came out on top, finishing in 4 hours, 38 minutes, and 12 seconds.

Lauren Stephens took the win in the women's race.

The USA Cycling National Championships will be taking place in Knoxville this week.

From Thursday, June 17, to Sunday, June 20, motorists should expect to see road closures and cyclists all throughout Knoxville and Oak Ridge.

A total of six events will determine national champions, winners of the coveted Stars-and-Stripes jerseys.

The racing starts at 10 a.m. Thursday with the Individual Time Trial National Championships at Melton Lake in Oak Ridge. Riders will go off in minute intervals as they compete against the clock on a hilly time trial course, officials said.

At 6:15 p.m. Friday the sprint event – the Criterium – returns to downtown Knoxville. The fast six-corner course starts and finishes on Gay Street.

Saturday is an off day before Sunday's 12.7-kilometer road race. Women cyclists start at 9 a.m. and do nine laps totaling 114.6 km. The men start at 1:15 p.m. and do 15 laps totaling 190.7 km.

The races will require the closure of a number of streets in downtown Knoxville on Friday and roads in downtown, South Knoxville and East Knoxville all day on Sunday.

Maps of routes, access points, and road closures can be found on visitknoxville.com

THURSDAY ROAD CLOSURES

Melton Lake Drive will be closed from Amanda Drive to Emory Valley Road at 8 a.m.

At 9 a.m., Melton Lake Drive will be closed from Palisades Parkway to Rolling Links Blvd.

Union Valley Road will also be closed.

Residents of the River’s Run, Rockbridge, and Royal Troon neighborhoods may exit right onto Melton Lake Drive toward Edgemoor Road until 9:15 a.m.

Full closure of Melton Lake Drive from Palisades Parkway to Edgemoor Road will begin at 9:15 a.m.

Residents of Palisades Parkway may turn left onto Melton Lake Drive toward Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Emory Valley Road will be closed from Artesia Drive to Melton Lake Drive beginning at 8 a.m. There will be no access onto Melton Lake Drive from Emory Valley Road.

In Knoxville: The Gay Street block from Church to Cumberland will be closed from 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Neighborhood Impact

The River’s Run, Rockbridge, and Royal Troon neighborhoods, including the Rolling Links Boulevard Entrance, will be shut down beginning at 9:15 a.m. A midday break will be provided for a brief time between races to allow cars out of the neighborhood. In case of emergency, an EMS and fire truck will be on standby. Any recurring services including but not limited to: home care, lawn care, or repair, will need to be rescheduled or arrive prior to 9:15 a.m. All vehicles along the race route will need to be in the driveway and off the road. More details and specific times will be provided closer to date.

All roads, including neighborhoods, will tentatively be open by 5 p.m.

FRIDAY ROAD CLOSURES

Roads will be closed from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Finish times are approximate). The road closures below will be controlled by the Knoxville Police Department.

The Gay Street block from Church to Cumberland will be closed all day Friday. Starting out on S. Gay St. Left turn from S. Gay St. to W. Hill Ave. Left turn from W. Hill Ave. to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive. Left turn from Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive to E. Church Ave. Right turn from E. Church Ave. to State St. Left Turn from State St. to Clinch Ave. Left turn from Clinch Ave. onto S. Gay. St.



The streets will have a hard closure during the race. There will be no access across the route during the race

SATURDAY ROAD CLOSURES

The Gay Street block from Church to Cumberland will be closed all day Saturday.



SUNDAY ROAD CLOSURES

Roads will be closed from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Finish times are approximate). There will be periodic road closures through downtown and South Knoxville.



The Gay Street block from Church to Cumberland will be closed until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Starting out on S. Gay St. Left turn from S. Gay St. to Council Pl. Right Turn from Council Pl. to Atchley St. Right turn from Atchley St. to Mimosa Ave. Left turn from Mimosa Ave. to Sherrod Rd. Sherrod Rd. continues onto Davenport Rd. Left turn from Davenport Rd. to Wynn Ave. Wynn Ave continues onto Cottrell St. Left turn from Cottrell St. to Anita Dr. Left turn from Anita Dr. onto James White Parkway Right turn from James White Parkway onto E. Hill Ave. Left turn from E. Hill Ave. onto Harriett Tubman St. Left turn from Harriett Tubman St. onto McCalla Ave. McCalla Ave continues onto Willow Ave. Left Turn from Willow Ave. onto S. Central St. Right turn from S. Central St. onto Clinch Ave. Left Turn from Clinch Ave. onto S. Gay St.



The streets will have a hard closure during the race. There will be no access across the route during the race.

According to a press release, many of the competing cyclists are on the road to Tokyo as members of the U.S. Olympic Team.

For their safety, and your own, attendees are encouraged to:

Remain 6 feet from the course when cyclists come through.

Wear a mask when you’re standing at a barrier along the course.

You can also volunteer to be Course Marshal. Officials said that spots are still available on Sunday from 12:15 p.m.- 6:15 p.m.

Volunteers will receive a t-shirt, hat, lunch, and training.