Ways to beat the summer heat in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the summer gets hotter, we’re all looking for ways to enjoy some time off while keeping cool.

Fortunately, if you’re reading this article, you either live in or plan to visit East Tennessee, and it has plenty of quarries, rivers, lakes and waterfalls.

Whether you’re looking to kick back and chill or seeking an adventure to stave off those dog days of summer, here are some ways to beat the heat in East Tennessee.

Just be sure to wear your sunscreen and drink plenty of water!

If you want to do some exploring, rent a hydro bike, kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard (SUP) and take a cruise around East Tennessee’s many waterways.

River Sports Outfitters at Ijams Meads Quarry in Knoxville

The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville

Knoxville Adventure Collective at Volunteer Landing in Knoxville

Adventures Outdoors/Norris Paddling Adventures in Oak Ridge

All Aboard Rentals in Louisville

Norris Paddling Adventures in Rocky Top

If you’re in the mood for a relaxing float, going tubing on the Little River or the Pigeon River might do the trick.

Smoky Mountain River Rat in Townsend

Tube River Rage in Townsend

River Run Tubing and Canoeing in Jefferson City

Pigeon River Outdoors in Gatlinburg

River Romp Tubing in Sevierville

If floating is just too slow for you, try a whitewater rafting adventure.

Smoky Mountain River Rat Whitewater in Hartford

Rafting in the Smokies in Hartford

Nantahala Outdoor Center in Hartford

Big Bear Rafting in Hartford

Smoky Mountain Outdoors in Hartford

Tube River Rage in Townsend

If you’re looking for something to entertain the kids, there are plenty of splash pads around to frolic in.

Anakeesta’s Black Bear Village in Gatlinburg

Carl Cowan Park in Knoxville

Krutch Park in Knoxville

Market Square in Knoxville

New Harvest Park in Knoxville

Powell Station Park in Knoxville

Volunteer Landing at Neyland Drive in Knoxville

World's Fair Park in Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville’s Clayton Safari Splash in Knoxville

If your family and friends are more of an adventurous bunch, head to a water park.

Dollywood's Splash Country

Soaky Mountain

Of course, you can’t go wrong with heading to the nearest swimming hole and taking a dip on a hot day.