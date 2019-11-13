KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — West High School graduate Benji Toedte is a featured performer in Disney on Ice: Celebrate Memories.

Benji plays Woody from Toy Story in the show that celebrates movies both classic and contemporary.

As a kid, he started playing hockey but switched to figure skating because it is more creative.

Benji trained at the Ice Chalet in Knoxville and graduated from West High School.

After touring the world he is excited to be back home.

Benji Toedte plays Woody from Toy Story

WBIR

Disney on Ice: Celebrate Memories

Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Wednesday, November 13, at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 14, at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 15, at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, November 15, at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 16, at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, November 16, at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 16, at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 17, at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 17, at 5:00 p.m.

Link to tickets

RELATED: Disney on Ice skates through Knoxville Nov. 1 to 5

RELATED: Disney on Ice Let's Celebrate