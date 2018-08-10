It's Fall Break for many East Tennessee students, and if you didn't take a trip, you may be looking for something to do with your kids!

Luckily, there are some great staycation entertainment options this week! Here are a few options:

The Knox County Public Library is hosting two free movie nights. They'll show 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them" at the library's Burlington Branch at 5:30 p.m. Monday evening. Then, the Movies in Market Square series continues with 'Black Panther' on Friday.

Zoo Knoxville is offering $10 dollar admission through Friday. Tickets may be purchased online using the promo code FALL18 or at the zoo’s ticket window during business hours. It's a great time to see one of the zoo's newest residents--- Jambo the chimpanzee!!

The Knoxville Ice Bears are back with an exhibition game Friday night---- tickets are also jsut 10 dollars. The puck will drop against the Huntsville Havoc at 7:35 p.m. at the Civic Coliseum.

And don't forget--- Dollywood is still hosting its Pumpkin Luminights Festival through November 3.

