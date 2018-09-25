Knoxville — It's time once again for one of Knoxville's favorite annual events!! Greek Fest is this weekend!

St. George Greek Orthodox Church has hosted Greek Fest for 39 years! It's the place to go for authentic Greek food, delicious Greek pastries, live music, traditional Greek dancing, shopping, and so much more!

When is it?

Dates: September 28, 2018 to September 30, 2018

Event Times: Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Where is it?

The church is located at 4070 Kingston Pike.

What does it cost?

It costs $2.00 per adult or get a full weekend pass for $3.00. Children under 12 are free.

What's on the menu?

Your favorites are back this year including savory souvlaki, lamb, pastichio, gyro, spanakopita, fresh Greek salad, sweet loukoumades, baklava sundaes and much more. The Taverna has a wide variety of Greek wines and the frosty frappes and Greek coffee are perfect while enjoying our Greek dancing shows.

Where do I park?

No onsite parking will be available, but you can park at one of the following locations and catch a complimentary shuttle to Greek Fest:

On Friday, September 28:

The Shops at Western Plaza – 4459 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 *lower level only*

Laurel Church of Christ – 3457 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Second Presbyterian Church – 2829 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

West High School – 3300 Sutherland Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37919 *only after 5:00 p.m.*

First United Methodist Church – 3316 Kingston Pike, TN 37919

On Saturday, September 29 & Sunday, September 30:

The Shops at Western Plaza – 4459 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919 *lower level only*

Laurel Church of Christ – 3457 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Second Presbyterian Church – 2829 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 *on Sunday, after 12:00 p.m.*

West High School – 3300 Sutherland Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37919

First United Methodist Church – 3316 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN 37919 *on Sunday, after 12:00 p.m.*

For handicap accessible parking and transport, please park at Second Presbyterian Church location ONLY

Where do I get more info?

Visit the Greek Fest website!

OPA!

