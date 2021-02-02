World's Fair Park to host New Year's celebration on Dec. 31

The event will be held on December 31 at the World’s Fair Festival Lawn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville announced that it will host its 2021 New Year’s Eve celebration underneath the Sunsphere in honor of the forthcoming 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair.

There will be live music, DJ-mixed tunes, food trucks, fireworks, a laser show, and a midnight ball-drop from the Sunsphere, officials said.

“The Sunsphere is an iconic structure beloved by locals and recognized by people all over the world,” says Kyndra Brewer, Director of the City’s Office of Special Events. It feels right to welcome 2022 on the World’s Fair Park, which has been such a great place to safely gather with friends and family, especially during the past two years.”

The event, free to attend, starts at 9 p.m.

Officials said that no alcohol sales will take place in the park.

According to a press release, there will be free parking after 6 p.m. in all City-owned garages, including Locust Street and Market Square, as well as the 11th Street Garage.

