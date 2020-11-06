World's Longest Yard Sale still on despite COVID-19 pandemic

According to the website, organizers feel the event can go on even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World's Longest Yard Sale is still on!

Set for the weekend of August 6-9, the annual sale stretches 690 miles along Highway 127, from Gadsen, Alabama, to Addison, Michigan for the World's Longest Yard Sale. In Tennessee, the route goes right through Cumberland and Fentress counties.

If you aren't familiar with the 127 Yard Sale, vendors set up all along the highway selling just about anything you can imagine. It's been going on for more than thirty years.

According to the website, organizers feel the event can go on even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a mostly outdoor event, there is more than enough space to allow for social distancing at the 127 Yard Sale. With the help of all participants, this event will go on while protecting the safety and health of everyone," they said.