WWE Smackdown coming to Thompson Boling Arena on Sept. 17

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — SmackDown is coming back to Knoxville!

The WWE announced the wrestling event will be at Thompson Boling Arena on Sept. 17 at 7:45 p.m.

It will be the first time the Friday Night SmackDown will be live on Fox.

The event will also feature Knoxville native and reigning Smackdown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

The Austin-East and UT graduate also recently won an ESPY Award for the best WWE moment, along with Sasha Banks. They became the first Black women to main event WrestleMania this year. Belair won that match to earn the Smackdown women's championship.

Also on the ticket that night--- Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Edge, women's tag team champions Natalya and Tamina, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Sasha Banks.

Tickets go on sale July 30 at noon and range from $20 to $120.