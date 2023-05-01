Aerosmith to play at Thompson-Boling in January 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Aerosmith's PEACE OUT tour is making a stop in Knoxville.
The legendary rock band will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on Jan. 13, 2024.
General tickets go on sale on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.
If you can't make the Knoxville show, the band is performing in Nashville on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Aerosmith have sold more than 150 million albums around the world.
Joey Kramer will not be performing on the PEACE OUT tour.
“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed," a press release announced.