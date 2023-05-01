Aerosmith to play at Thompson-Boling in January 2024

​General tickets go on sale on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Aerosmith's PEACE OUT tour is making a stop in Knoxville.

The legendary rock band will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on Jan. 13, 2024.

If you can't make the Knoxville show, the band is performing in Nashville on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Aerosmith have sold more than 150 million albums around the world.

Joey Kramer will not be performing on the PEACE OUT tour.