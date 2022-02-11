Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Knoxville bar will host a Puppy Bowl for local pups

Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus will host a Puppy Bowl alongside the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As fans get ready for Super Bowl Sunday, dog fans will have another kind of event to look forward to.

Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus will host Puppy Bowl with the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee. During the event, two teams of dogs looking to be adopted will compete to be crowned the puppy bowl champions. Winners will be determined based on the donations each team receives.

A list of players was released on the organization's social media. Around eight pups will be playing during the Puppy Bowl and people will be able to visit them during the event.

It will last from 3 p.m. through 5 p.m. at Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus. Anyone who is thinking about adopting and wants to see a particular dog at the event should reach out to SBRET ahead of time to make sure they are there.