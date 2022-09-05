A flight through the ages: a look back at the Smoky Mountain Air Shows

Air shows at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base have been dazzling fans since 1995.

Their aerial feats have dazzled hundreds of thousands of flight fans who have attended these events in the past, and they’ll be flying in once again this September when the air show returns after a more than six-year hiatus. To celebrate, we’d like to look back at the festivities, fun and flights of the air shows of the past. So, strap in as we travel back to the '90s where it all started.

The Thunderbirds. Stealth Bombers. The Blue Angels. These are just a few of the magnificent aircrafts that have made their way to East Tennessee for the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base air shows.

1995 :

The first air show at the Air National Guard Base was in Spring 1995. Then known as the Dogwood Arts Air Show, the festivities kicked off with flights from the Red Barons.

“It’s a lot of fun and our idea is to kind of get the crowd juiced up, anticipating what they are going to see in the air show,” Red Baron pilot John Bowman said.

The barons' aerial dances did not disappoint the onlooking crowd.

“This is terrific! Just unreal. What they can do with an airplane really buggers belief,” said Bob Browell, a spectator.

The first day’s spectacles ended with a showing from the Thunderbirds, whose tricks could sometimes find their planes dangerously close to touching the ground.

"You bet. We get within 18 inches at some points during the show to about three feet. You bet. We are flying in very, very tight formation. Some tight turns and some real good rolls. Just really showing off what this airplane can do,” Thunderbird pilot Captain Russell Quinn said.

We also met up with stunt pilot Frank Ryder during the inaugural show who gave us some insight into the tricks he would be performing for the fans in attendance.

“My Lomcovák maneuver where I’ll tumble the airplane end-to-end out of control,” Ryder said.

Ryder was also taking plenty of precautions to keep from getting sick during his acrobatics with a hefty supply of Dramamine.

"We’re going to have a caseload of it shipped in for this next flight we’re going to make," the pilot said.

Stunt pilot Jan Jones had only been flying professionally for around five years. A former insurance software vendor, Jones attended an air show and became smitten with stunt piloting after seeing another female pilot perform.

“When I first got involved in competitions, my goal was not to fly in shows. I just wanted to do it as a hobby, and I’m afraid it’s a hobby that’s gotten a little bit carried away,” Jones said.

According to Jones, a pilot must be 100% focused at all times while airborne.

“What I’m thinking about is concentrating on where my placement is. I can’t be too close to the crowd. I don’t want to be too far away. I want to be high enough off the ground. Lots of different thoughts going through my head concerning the flight of the airplane. I don’t think about what I’m going to fix for dinner that night.” Jones said.

Rounding off the weekend was the flight of the Stealth Bomber, but it wasn’t just the plane that drew some fans to see this modern marvel. The pilot, Mike Newman, and the crew chief, Skip Johnston were both Maryville, Tennessee natives and graduates of Heritage High School.

“Oh, it was fun. It was nice coming home again. I hadn’t flown a plane here since pilot training in 1984,” Newman said.

Newman got an early start in the military through the Heritage High School's ROTC program, while Johnston was in the mime club. His time miming, however, did help him with his hand signaling.

The military had already revealed the Stealth Bomber to the public but kept some of its internal components secret. So secret, in fact, that maintenance on the plane was done in the dark.

“You’re in the dark, and the plane’s black, and you got to know what you’re doing, so it takes a while to get acclimated,” Johnston said.