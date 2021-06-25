Alzheimer's Tennessee to host 31st "Walk to Make Alzheimer's a Memory" on Sunday

The event will feature two live music performances at Knoxville's Lakeshore Park. Free food will be available, and pets will be welcome.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As concerts return to East Tennessee, Alzheimer's Tennessee is hosting an event featuring two performances for its 31st Walk to Make Alzheimer's a Memory.

The event promises a day filled with music, free food and fun. It will be on Sunday, June 27, at Knoxville's Lakeshore Park. Donations and proceeds from the event will support Alzheimer's Tennessee which promotes ways to prevent and treat Alzheimer's.

They said they trained 8,000 first responders on how to handle people diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and help 3,400 people each year through their 24-hour hotline.

The Eaglemaniacs, a tribute band to The Eagles, will perform starting at 5 p.m. Janelle Arthur, a country singer from East Tennessee who was a Top 5 American Idol finalist, will also sing.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. on Sunday when registration opens along with opportunities to take photos and let pets have some fun in designated pet areas. Free food will also be provided, and food trucks will be parked nearby.

Then, at 4 p.m., the walk will officially begin. People who want to walk can choose between a short route or the longer 1.3-mile loop. Participants will need to register for the walk online before the event starts.

Officials said that many people walk in the event to honor a loved one and support Alzheimer's Tennessee. Teams can register together to make sure they will walk together to make Alzheimer's a memory.

Then, at 5 p.m., concerts will kick off along with a picnic.