Anakeesta to celebrate the holidays with thousands of lights and breakfast with Santa!

Along with the annual light displays, Anakeesta will let guests enjoy a socially distant breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus on December 5.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Anakeesta is all lit up for the holiday season for its Enchanted Winter celebration.

The annual winter celebration at the Gatlinburg park featuring plenty of lights, seasonal selfie spots, festive food and beverages and holiday shopping has begun and will run all the way through the end of February.

Capacity is limited this year due to COVID-19. Families that attend are asked to bring a mask and will be seated at individual family tables for special events, such as the special breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus on December 5.

Families who partake in the special breakfast event will get to ride the Ridge Rambler to the summit. After a breakfast of pancakes, bacon, eggs, and more, families will enjoy decorating Christmas cookies, and kids will get a chance to talk with Santa and have their photo taken together.

“It’s truly an immersive Christmas experience,” said Michele Canney, Vice President of Marketing. “We‘ve created multiple holiday moments for our guests to enjoy throughout the day and night when they visit the park.”

Before traveling to the top of Anakeesta, people can pose in front of a mountain-themed Christmas tree, a gingerbread house or step inside a 12-foot tall snow globe.

Once the sun sets, thousands of lights will shine throughout the park. This year, there are even more lights with the addition of the new Black Bear Village and Artic Valley.

“Arctic Alley is brand new this year,” Canney said. “Every year we expand our lighting throughout the park. This year we wanted to create a feeling of immersion of sight and sound. As you pass through Arctic Alley you look up and see AnaVista Tower glowing in holiday colors at the summit of Vista Gardens. Below, tucked into the forest, you see the TreeTop Skywalk with shimmering lights inviting you to walk her hanging bridges. It’s just magical.”

People will also be able to see Santa on November 27 and 28, and December 4 and 5. A photographer will be on site to capture photos available for purchase.