Ancient Lore Village in Knoxville hosts "Stand with Ukraine" fundraiser for UNICEF

Ancient Lore Village organized a fundraiser with ax-throwing, archery, stories, room tours and Ukrainian cuisine on Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials at Ancient Lore Village said the event space has a single goal: to be a place where people from different backgrounds could spend time together in peace and harmony, "in a place where only good, genuine goodness, exists."

On Thursday, they organized a fundraiser event to help the United Nations Children's Fund. The fund helps international organizations respond to crisis situations, focusing on helping children stay safe. Organizers of Ancient Lore Village's event said they wanted to reach the most people in the quickest possible way.

The event included authentic Ukrainian music sounding through the area, echoing around idyllic buildings that look to have come from a fantasy novel. For a $25 donation, attendees could also get a bowl of borscht. The bar was also open for attendees — where officials said no vodka or Russian drinks were served.

The event also included ax-throwing and archery ranges, as well as a golfing space. There were also story tours so people could enjoy being even more immersed in the fantastical aesthetic of the village.

"Ancient Lore Village was really designed and built because our mission is to bring people of all backgrounds together so they can experience peace and joy and happiness, and have a good time," said one of the organizers in a post on social media. "And that's really what the people of Ukraine could use right now."

The village is a boutique event space that specializes in executive retreats, group celebrations and luxury weddings. All money made from the event will go to UNICEF, according to organizers.