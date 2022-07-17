Anderson County Fair to bring 6 days of fun to East Tennessee starting Monday

"The Best 6 Days of Summer" is returning to the Anderson County Fairgrounds from July 18 to 23.

CLINTON, Tenn. — It's county fair time in East Tennessee, and one of the area's favorite fairs is ready to begin Monday!

The Anderson County Fair will bring "The Best 6 Days of Summer" to the Anderson County Fairgrounds in Clinton starting Monday, July 18 until Saturday, July 23. Gates open each night at 5 p.m.

Each night will have special events and feature exhibits, including goat and rabbit show contests, cash giveaways, live music, tractor parades, and more.

There's a variety of vendors that will make fair food favorites available, including funnel cakes, fried Oreos, corndogs and ice-cold lemonade.

Carnival rides line the walkways with tickets available to anyone who wants to have a spin on any of the classic fair attractions, such as the Ferris wheel, merry-go-round or swings.

There are also exhibit displays, where people in the community can show off their paintings, photographs, quilts and crafts.

Little Ponderosa Zoo will also be there with a petting zoo!